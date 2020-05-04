Town of Dekorra man faces 12 counts of possessing child pornography

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 61-year-old town of Dekorra man has been charged with 12 counts of child pornography possession.

David G. Gratzl made an initial appearance via videoconference April 27 before Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler and was placed on $500 cash bond. He has since bonded out with the condition that he not use a computer or any device that can access the internet.

According to the criminal complaint, a special agent with Wisconsin’s division of criminal investigations reported that he reviewed tips from the CyberTipline through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 14. The reports were from Nov. and Dec. 2019.

The November tip was from Google regarding a video stored under an account connected to David Gratzl. The special agent reviewed and found that it was child pornography.

The December tip was also from Google about an image stored on the same account. The special agent found that it was child pornography.

On April 23, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Gratzl’s residence, in between Portage and Poynette. Officers seized electronic devices and storage media.