Town of Dekorra man faces 12 counts of possessing child pornography

A 61-year-old town of Dekorra man has been charged with 12 counts of child pornography possession.
David G. Gratzl made an initial appearance via videoconference April 27 before Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler and was placed on $500 cash bond. He has since bonded out with the condition that he not use a computer or any device that can access the internet.
According to the criminal complaint, a special agent with Wisconsin’s division of criminal investigations reported that he reviewed tips from the CyberTipline through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 14. The reports were from Nov. and Dec. 2019.
The November tip was from Google regarding a video stored under an account connected to David Gratzl. The special agent reviewed and found that it was child pornography.
The December tip was also from Google about an image stored on the same account. The special agent found that it was child pornography.
On April 23, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Gratzl’s residence, in between Portage and Poynette. Officers seized electronic devices and storage media.
The complaint says that two officers interviewed Gratzl, who told them he lived alone and had lived at the house for 12-15 years. An agent told Gratzl about the tip and why law enforcement was there. According to the complaint, Gratzl admitted to downloading child pornography and said there might be hundreds of files, saying that he had been looking at child pornography for the past year.
Forensic examiners reviewed a computer hard drive seized from the house and found child pornography. Gratzl faces charges related to six videos and six images. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 19.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.