Town of Dekorra man faces false imprisonment charges

A 37-year-old Town of Dekorra man faces a charge of false imprisonment following a March incident.

Philip T. Dzibinski had an initial appearance March 18 on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers. He faces over six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. He was given a $2,000 recognizance bond and must maintain sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, a county deputy was dispatched to a residence in the town of Dekorra for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, the complaint says Dzibinski exited the residence and placed his hands out for handcuffs while smelling strongly of intoxicants.

The deputy reports learning of a dispute in the residence that involved Dzibinski physically blocking a person in the house from leaving from a room in the house and the house itself and then from leaving in a vehicle, including getting on top of a person in the vehicle. The complaint says Dzibinski admitted to blocking a person from leaving the house and that the person had to exit through a window instead. Dzibinski tried to take cigarettes during the dispute but was not allowed to do so.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 1.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

