Town of Dellona home declared total loss after fire, no injuries reported

TOWN OF DELLONA — Lake Delton Fire Department has declared a single-story residential home in the town of Dellona a total loss after a Feb. 14 fire.

Captain Kevin Foster with the Lake Delton Fire Department said crews were called at 8:47 a.m. Feb. 14 at E9377A Dellwood Rd. On arrival, Foster said there was heavy smoke coming out of the structure that quickly evolved into the roof becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was requested from Kilbourn, Reedsburg and Baraboo fire departments, according to Foster. He said frigid temperatures made fighting the fire more difficult with “hose lines and trucks freezing up.” No injuries were reported, he said.

Foster said fire crews were on scene for six hours, including extinguishing the fire and overhaul of the structure to make sure the fire was out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. He said cost of the estimated damage is about $250,000.

“It’s going to be a total loss for the house,” Foster said.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Salvation Army and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene, Foster said.

