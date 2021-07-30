Town of Fountain WWII veteran recalled

Seventy-seven years ago this summer, the United States military was engaged in fighting in the European and Pacific Theaters of war during World War II. Over the course of the U.S. involvement in the war from 1941-1945, more than 405,000 servicemen and women gave their lives in service for their country.
According to the National Archives’ World War II Honor List of U.S. Army and Army Air Force Personnel killed in action, 41 men from Juneau County gave their lives in service. This number does not include those serving in the U.S. Marines, Navy, and Merchant Marines. Due to documentation errors and the movement of people, the list of Gold Star servicemen and possibly women from Juneau County is likely much higher than 41.
Pfc. Kenneth Albert Olson was listed on the World War II Honor List for Monroe County, but evidence suggests that it should have been Juneau County. He was born April 13, 1919, to Halvor Johan and Lizzie (Knutson) Olson in Juneau County.
From the 1920, 1930, and 1940 U.S. Census records, the Olson family lived in the town of Fountain, Juneau County. The family included father Henry J., mother Lizzie, and children Lewis, Norman, Esther, Melvin, and Kenneth. The family lived on a farm on then-State Highway 94, later “Old 94” in Fountain.
The 1940 U.S. Census listed father Henry as a laborer on the railroad for paid wages and son Kenneth, a farm laborer.
The Oct. 16, 1940, draft record for Kenneth, states he resided in Fountain in Juneau County and registered in the Town of Fountain. His employer was “self.”
The March 9, 1942, enlistment record, lists Kenneth as residing in Juneau County and working as a farmhand on a general farm. He registered and enlisted at Fort Sheridan, Illinois.
Kenneth Olson served with Company G in the 121st Infantry Regiment, 8th Division of the U.S. Army. The 8th Division mobilized for Europe and landed July 4, 1944, at Utah Beach in Normandy and began fighting their way through France. The 121st Infantry Regiment served in four battle campaigns in Europe including the Battle for Brest in August in France and the Battle of Hurtgen Forest from September to December 1944, in the borderlands of Belgium and Germany.
Olson was killed in action on July 27, 1944, somewhere in France. The Purple Heart was awarded to his family posthumously.
The Capital Times, Madison, Sept. 26, 1944, article titled “58 Wisconsin Soldiers Are Killed in Action: 3,120 Casualties Listed in European Area,” lists those killed in action including Pfc. Kenneth A. Olson with “Lizzie, mother, Kendall” given as his next of kin.
Kendall is in Monroe County and was listed as the mailing address on Kenneth’s WWII Draft record. However, the Olson family’s residence was the town of Fountain in Juneau County.
Olson was re-buried in 1948 in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Hustler in Juneau County as part of the re-patriation program following his family’s request. The gravestone incorrectly lists his service as the 83rd Division, but it was actually the 8th Division.
Krista Finstad Hanson is a volunteer writer and historian working with the Stories Behind the Stars project. This is a national effort of volunteers to write the stories of all 400,000+ of the US WWII fallen. For more information visit storiesbehindthestars.org