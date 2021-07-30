Town of Fountain WWII veteran recalled

Seventy-seven years ago this summer, the United States military was engaged in fighting in the European and Pacific Theaters of war during World War II. Over the course of the U.S. involvement in the war from 1941-1945, more than 405,000 servicemen and women gave their lives in service for their country.

According to the National Archives’ World War II Honor List of U.S. Army and Army Air Force Personnel killed in action, 41 men from Juneau County gave their lives in service. This number does not include those serving in the U.S. Marines, Navy, and Merchant Marines. Due to documentation errors and the movement of people, the list of Gold Star servicemen and possibly women from Juneau County is likely much higher than 41.

Pfc. Kenneth Albert Olson was listed on the World War II Honor List for Monroe County, but evidence suggests that it should have been Juneau County. He was born April 13, 1919, to Halvor Johan and Lizzie (Knutson) Olson in Juneau County.

From the 1920, 1930, and 1940 U.S. Census records, the Olson family lived in the town of Fountain, Juneau County. The family included father Henry J., mother Lizzie, and children Lewis, Norman, Esther, Melvin, and Kenneth. The family lived on a farm on then-State Highway 94, later “Old 94” in Fountain.