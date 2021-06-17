 Skip to main content
Town of New Haven barn declared a total loss after fire
Town of New Haven barn declared a total loss after fire

TOWN OF NEW HAVEN — Fire officials said a barn in a rural area of Wisconsin Dells was a total loss after a June 15 fire.

Kilbourn Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Steven Smith said the fire department was dispatched at 4:32 a.m. to a fully-engulfed barn fire at 398 County Road G in the town of New Haven.

The department's rural fire captain was first on scene and gave the department a first in report to fire crews once the Kilbourn Fire Department arrived. Mutual aid was then requested, he said.

Smith said the main job was extinguishing the fire, protecting the surrounding structures and equipment. Over 210,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, he said. The fire was fully extinguished at 5:56 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported. Smith wasn’t sure if all the animals inside the barn got out. According to Adams County Property Records, the property is owned by Angela and Jeffery Degner. 

Delton Fire Department, Briggsville Fire Department, Oxford Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Alliant Energy responded to the scene, according to Smith.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

