Town of Springvale supervisor charged with tax fraud

A town of Springvale man, who serves as a town supervisor, made an initial appearance Wednesday on several charges of tax fraud.

Timothy C. Ashley, 60, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court before Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff. He was charged with three felony counts of filing a false income tax return and 18 misdemeanor counts of filing a fraudulent sales tax return. According to the criminal complaint, he faces up to six years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines per felony charge and faces up to 30 days imprisonment and $500 in fines per misdemeanor charge.

Von Hoff set a $500 signature bond. Ashley may not leave the state, except to visit his land in Ohio.

Ashley's information matches that of a long-serving supervisor on the board for the town of Springvale who was last elected in 2019. Town Clerk Becky Gutzman said in an email Wednesday that Ashley is a supervisor.

The complaint states