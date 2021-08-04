Town of Williamstown comes back into existence

TOWN OF WILLIAMSTOWN — A Dodge County town swiftly reformed Tuesday as if a two-year legal fight had never happened.

Following approval from the state, the town of Williamstown attached itself to the village of Kekoskee in 2018 and created a larger village of Kekoskee with a population of about 900 that surrounded the city of Mayville. The city of Mayville sued, with concerns about how the change would affect the city’s growth, and was victorious before the state Supreme Court earlier this year.

The Supreme Court decision meant the town government had to be recreated.

The officials running the larger Kekoskee resigned in July, and former Kekoskee officials were appointed in their place. At a special meeting of the electors on Tuesday, the resigned officials were reappointed to run the town of Williamstown once more. There is now a separate town and a village again, almost as if nothing had happened.

