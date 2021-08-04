Town of Williamstown comes back into existence

TOWN OF WILLIAMSTOWN — A Dodge County town swiftly reformed Tuesday as if a two-year legal fight had never happened.
Following approval from the state, the town of Williamstown attached itself to the village of Kekoskee in 2018 and created a larger village of Kekoskee with a population of about 900 that surrounded the city of Mayville. The city of Mayville sued, with concerns about how the change would affect the city’s growth, and was victorious before the state Supreme Court earlier this year.
The Supreme Court decision meant the town government had to be recreated.
The officials running the larger Kekoskee resigned in July, and former Kekoskee officials were appointed in their place. At a special meeting of the electors on Tuesday, the resigned officials were reappointed to run the town of Williamstown once more. There is now a separate town and a village again, almost as if nothing had happened.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson called the meeting of the electors, and residents moved to appoint Mary Dessereau as clerk, Cindy Fredrick as treasurer and Al Schellinger as supervisor. The “new” officials voted to appoint Loris Geschke as supervisor and then Don Hilgendorf as town board chair. The process was outlined under state law. All previously served the former larger Kekoskee and will now serve the town of Williamstown again. They have served residents for years.
“They won’t let me quit,” Schellinger said after the meeting.
The first meeting of the reformed town of Williamstown board is expected to be Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The court case, which lasted three years, was decided in a unanimous decision by the state Supreme Court. The justices ruled that the city of Mayville should have been a party to the plan to change Kekoskee and Williamstown’s borders because the change also had an impact on Mayville’s borders.
Kekoskee originally sought to dissolve because the tiny village was having difficulty finding people to run its government.
