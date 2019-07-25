Heavy traffic along Highway 33 in Columbia County Thursday morning was delayed further when a car was struck by a semi causing injuries to the car's driver.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Todd Horn said deputies responded to an accident at 10:57 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 33, 146 and M just north of Cambria.
Traffic had been unusually heavy all morning in the area as people came to see the Union Pacific steam engine dubbed "Big Boy" when it stopped in Friesland. Around 9:30 a.m., traffic on Highway 33 was backed up more than a mile both east and west of the intersection with Highway 73.
Horn said a 1999 red Chevy truck driven by a 38-year-old woman turned from Highway M onto Highway 33 in front of a semitrailer hauling recycled materials. The semi struck the pickup and both vehicles entered the north ditch along Highway 33.
A woman driving the Chevy truck sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The semitrailer driver was not injured.
Horn said the sheriff's office received reports of black smoke coming from the semitrailer, but there was no substantial fire. Firefighters from Cambria, Friesland and Randolph were called in as a precaution.
Authorities closed westbound traffic on Highway 33 for a couple hours in order for emergency crews to respond to the scene, but eastbound traffic was still allowed to pass through. Columbia County Highway Department staff helped redirect traffic.
Randolph Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Cambria EMS, Pardeeville EMS, Blystone's Towing and Sauer Towing & Repair also assisted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)