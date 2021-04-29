Trash collection woes continue in Dodge County

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Communities in Dodge County are continuing to report problems with garbage pickup services, and some are beginning to take action.

Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal in October 2020 and took over residential collection routes. Since then, several municipalities have received complaints about missed pickups, broken containers, poor customer service and generally worse service than before. The town of Beaver Dam board took the step this week of voting to send notice regarding the garbage and recycling contract, which is up this year, with Waste Management about the issues.

As part of the acquisition deal last year, the U.S. Department of Justice required some assets to be spun off due to antitrust concerns. The landfill outside Mayville is now operated by GFL Environmental with much of the same management as before the acquisition. It is pitching the town of Beaver Dam and other communities to switch garbage collection service.

"As the person who takes the phone calls here, there is no less than ten calls a week about people who either didn't get garbage pickup or they took the entire can," said town deputy clerk Abby Klodowski, adding there is one woman who hasn't had her garbage picked up at least 15 times. She said the town itself has difficulty reaching the company.