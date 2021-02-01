Travel ban irks sheriff: Execs include COVID shot requirement

JUNEAU -- A proposed ban on out-of-state travel got a hot reception from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt Monday morning as the Executive Committee met in the Administration Building.
What had been proposed as a restriction on travel “during a declared state of emergency,” became a question of micro-managing as the committee proposed to intervene where Schmidt believes it does not belong.
The measure had been proposed by supervisors Dave Guckenberger and Kira Sheehan-Malloy. It is intended for all county employees for work purposes only. Allowances were made for Health and Human Services personnel that must periodically travel for out-of-state clients and other needs.
“The reason this came forward was for consistency and for expectations to be set so this group gets to go and that group doesn’t get to go,” said Sheehan-Malloy. “If we’re in a state of emergency and are acknowledging that we need to stay in a state of emergency then we should by design be consistent in our policies and follow the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization guidelines. That’s what is in the resolution and that’s why I support it.”
Chairman Russ Kottke questioned, “Do you want to hear from the sheriff or not?”
Given permission Schmidt said, “I have some other fundamental issues with this, such as bringing out-of-state travel to this committee in the first place. It is my opinion that this is a micromanagement of staff. You have competent department heads, you have elected officials who are able to make these decisions. That is for them to decide. You decided during the budget process whether or not to implement or include these things into the budget. The County Administrator can work with the department heads. The elected officials were elected to make these decisions. I’m an elected official just as you are. This is micromanagement of the staff, and I’m really hoping that as part of your strategic planning (also moved ahead on Monday) that you’ll be focused on big picture items and not micromanaging staff.”
Schmidt also said the county board is wasting time and money by such micromanaging.
Travel plans have been contentious. Schmidt and Emergency Government Director Amy Nehls were heavily questioned regarding training sessions and other opportunities. Nehls defended a proposed training trip to the Emergency Management Institute in Emmetsburg, Maryland, which has since been postponed.
“The training is free, the lodging is free and the travel is reimbursed with federal dollars,” said Nehls. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us. Everything they present is geared toward our needs, so they are trained to respond to the kind of emergencies we have in Dodge County and Waupun, which is where the majority of our participants will come from.”
The Executive Committee instead voted to include an amendment that travel may be allowed if an employee has at least received a first COVID-19 vaccination and is at least 14 days past that vaccination. It was clarified that if an employee refuses to take the vaccination, then he or she will not be allowed to travel for work.
Committee member Dam Hilbert voted against the amendment. Dave Frohling voted against the resolution. It will be considered by the board at the February or March meeting, with February traditionally cancelled due to winter cold and travel obstacles.