Travel ban irks sheriff: Execs include COVID shot requirement

JUNEAU -- A proposed ban on out-of-state travel got a hot reception from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt Monday morning as the Executive Committee met in the Administration Building.

What had been proposed as a restriction on travel “during a declared state of emergency,” became a question of micro-managing as the committee proposed to intervene where Schmidt believes it does not belong.

The measure had been proposed by supervisors Dave Guckenberger and Kira Sheehan-Malloy. It is intended for all county employees for work purposes only. Allowances were made for Health and Human Services personnel that must periodically travel for out-of-state clients and other needs.

“The reason this came forward was for consistency and for expectations to be set so this group gets to go and that group doesn’t get to go,” said Sheehan-Malloy. “If we’re in a state of emergency and are acknowledging that we need to stay in a state of emergency then we should by design be consistent in our policies and follow the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization guidelines. That’s what is in the resolution and that’s why I support it.”

Chairman Russ Kottke questioned, “Do you want to hear from the sheriff or not?”

