Groups of people continuously passed by the traveling Vietnam War Memorial wall during the Celebration of Freedom event Saturday hosted by the American Legion over the weekend, searching to find a name that meant something to them or taking in the numerous lines of text to remember the casualties of a devastating war.
Some took photos. Others took their children’s hands, explaining the significance of the all of the letters that spanned roughly 300 feet of a smaller replica of the wall that stands in Washington, D.C. The traveling wall stands at 6 feet at its tallest point, descending from the middle to become shorter on both ends.
Patti Hauck, a Portage resident, visited to help her brother, Edward Rawson. Because he lost “quite a bit of muscle” during the Vietnam War, Hauck said it is difficult for Rawson to travel. Her brother couldn’t make the trip from McFarland because he had just been to an event the previous day.
Hauck visited the name locator tent before making her way to the replica wall, combing the text for three names important to her brother: Brad Greg Racey, Johnny Dwain Cabe and Michael Robert Kale. They all served with Rawson.
Madison residents Terry and Cindy Doscher were also looking for three names among the more than 58,000 on the wall. Terry Doscher is a veteran of the Vietnam War and served as a sergeant in the Army. Cindy, his wife, was looking for the name of a former Stoughton classmate named Michael Mulcahy. They were also searching for Gordon Stoflet and Glenn Richard Brewster, two men who had served with Doscher.
Terry Doscher remembered being surprised by the celebration that included a jovial parade in Madison when he returned from the war. Names of soldiers who didn’t return were given to service members who came back. Cindy smiled as she said Terry coincidentally was given Mulcahy’s name that day, the same one they were looking for on the wall Saturday.
The traveling wall was a good alternative to the real thing for Hauck. She said her brother wants to visit Washington, but “even that’s iffy now.” because of his health problems.
Kneeling in the grass, Hauck spent time in the sun tracing the names with a pencil and a sheet of paper as other visitors walked the length of the wall.
The Celebration of Freedom was held to coincide with the American Legion's 100th birthday. It began Wednesday and included a performance by Chris Kroeze, a Wisconsin native and runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” last year, two other musical performances, sports tournaments, vendors and special programming.
