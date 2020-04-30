Tree planted at arts center in Beaver Dam as city continues stewardship tradition

×
John Neumann, Joe Kern, Andy Schafer and Jon Bethke of Beaver Dam Parks and Forestry unveil a sign celebrating a new tree outside the Dodge County Center for the Arts on Thursday. Only the annual planting made it through this year as all other Earth Day activities were canceled.
CHRIS HIGGINS/The Daily Citizen
Beaver Dam kept one annual tradition Thursday, putting a new tree in the ground.
The city's parks crew planted a tree in front of the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., as the city usually does around Arbor Day every year. The clean-up event Beaver Dam has every year around downtown, scheduled for last weekend, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just the tree planting staying in place.
Parks and forestry supervisor John Neumann said the city planted about 155 new trees in 2020 and will wrap up soon for the spring. He said the plan is to plant about 40 to 50 more in the fall, weather permitting. City crews have planted about 600 trees in the past 10 years. Crews have been keeping their distance by driving separate trucks to jobs around the city.
About 20 to 30 trees have had to come down each year due to the emerald ash borer infesting them, with an uptick the past few years. Neumann said the city is over the worst of ash tree removal with public trees, but there is still work to do before the issue is fully resolved.
"It’s going to be a few years before we see that go away completely," he said.
The city designates funds every year in the supply budget and in capital improvements money for trees while also receiving donations.
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
About 40 people joined in the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup Saturday. Here Jennifer Ruppel is shown helping Katherine Lagerstam collect cigarette butts on Rowell Street. Standing behind are members of the Lagerstam family, with Katherine's fellow Daisy Scout Troop 7072 members working in the background. In total the troup gathered filled about three gallon containers of cigarette butts, with many more awaiting collection in the future.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Tube televisions filled much of a truck provided by Sadoff Recycling during the Earth Day Cleanup Saturday in downtown Beaver Dam. The E-cycling service was organized by Laura Goral through the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Beaver Dam, shown behind the TV. Carrying the object are Bob Martin, left, and Esteban Aguilar, right. The TV measured 36 inches diagonally and weighed "a ton" according to Martin.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Crowds of people lined up to have personal paperwork shredded Saturday as part of Downtown Beaver Dam Inc.'s Earth Day 2019 event. Here father and son, Josh and Jerome Tyjeski, help enpty boxes of sensitive material for one of the contributors. Tyjeski Family Chiropractic held the event behind the Dodge County Food Pantry, with pantry organizer Letty Castillo seen in the background.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Registration was hopping at the start of the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup Saturday. From left are DCDI volunteers Leslie Herschberger -- of BlueZones, Mike Wissell -- DBDI president, Josiah Vilmin -- Cleanup Committee chairman. In the foreground are Richelieu Foods volunteers Adelyn and Annika Bouwkamp and their mom.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Members of the Richelieu Foods crew volunteered for the sixth annual Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday. Both young and old travelled up Center Street, picking up large quantities of trash and cigarette butts as they went.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Juan Peña helped pick up trash during Saturday's Downtown Beaver Dam Inc.'s 6th annual Earth Day Cleanup. He is shown in the Upper Tower Parking Lot off South Center Street.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Rylee Kroener proved that you're never too young to take care of Earth as she helped pick up trash during the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday morning. She was the youngest of the Richelieu Foods team that assisted in the effort.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Members of the Dylak family posed with Splash, the Protect Wisconsin Waterways mascot, after the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup.The group's mission is to promote water conservation and protection across the state. From left are Jeremy, Amanda, Dominic and Emma Dylak.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
A crowd of Earth enthusiasts watched John Neumann plant a tree Saturday during the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup. A tree is planted each year to mark Earth Day and to help qualify the city for Tree City USA status. Chris Lemke shovelled dirt around the root ball of the Sienna Glen Maple which was raised in the city's tree nursery. It is just one of 44 trees being planted in Beaver Dam this year.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
A crowd of children gathered around the flag proclaiming Beaver Dam to be a Tree City USA community for 28 years during Saturday's Earth Day Cleanup in downtown Beaver Dam. The kids are shown with Mayor Becky Glewen and Parks and Rec. coordinator John Neumann.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Yasmin, Jayla and Dylan Krebs pose near some of the bags of trash collected during the Dwontown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup Saturday. The cleanup was just part of the day that included information booths, food, presentations, an e-cycling event, a paper shredding event and a presentation by Jack and Holly Bartholmai featuring nature pictures accompanied by readings and music.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Busy little hands collected an amazing number of cigarette butts during the 6th annual downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup Saturday. Here the winners of the competition are shown with the milk jugs used to place the butts after they were picked up. Each recieved a gift card from Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor and Nunatak Coffee. Leslie Hershberger of Blue Zones, left, helped coordinate the event.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Renae Wahlen, director of Marsh Haven Nature Center, shares a snake with Brinley and Gianni Gigante during the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday. The "Creepy Crawly Cool" presentation was well recieved by brave kids eager to get up close and personal with nature's wonders.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Miles (right) and Melody Wiedenhoeft enjoyed watchng the effects of erosion at the Protect Wisconsin Waterways demonstration Saturday during the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup. The model illustrates how soil, waste and other contaminants wash into waterways, degrading streams and bodies of water as they go.
KEN THOMAS
EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2019
Jack and Holly Bartholmai presented their views of the seasons during a special presentation at Beaver Dam Community Library on Saturday. Librarian Anita Streich, left, welcomed them. The presentation was part of the Dowtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day Cleanup in its sixth annual event.
KEN THOMAS
