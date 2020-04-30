Tree planted at arts center in Beaver Dam as city continues stewardship tradition

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beaver Dam kept one annual tradition Thursday, putting a new tree in the ground.

The city's parks crew planted a tree in front of the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., as the city usually does around Arbor Day every year. The clean-up event Beaver Dam has every year around downtown, scheduled for last weekend, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just the tree planting staying in place.

Parks and forestry supervisor John Neumann said the city planted about 155 new trees in 2020 and will wrap up soon for the spring. He said the plan is to plant about 40 to 50 more in the fall, weather permitting. City crews have planted about 600 trees in the past 10 years. Crews have been keeping their distance by driving separate trucks to jobs around the city.

About 20 to 30 trees have had to come down each year due to the emerald ash borer infesting them, with an uptick the past few years. Neumann said the city is over the worst of ash tree removal with public trees, but there is still work to do before the issue is fully resolved.

"It’s going to be a few years before we see that go away completely," he said.

The city designates funds every year in the supply budget and in capital improvements money for trees while also receiving donations.

