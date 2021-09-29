Tri at the Y to be held Sunday in Beaver Dam

The YMCA of Dodge County is hosting its first triathlon this Sunday to encourage fitness and help people work on skills that will help them learn to compete in larger triathlons in the future.

Tri at the Y is the idea of the YMCA of Dodge County’s health and wellness director Andrew Perkins.

“I wanted to do something like this for a while,” Perkins said. “However with COVID, it was put on the back burner last year. This year we are doing a smaller one at the last minute to get our feet wet. We will do it bigger and better next year.”

The event will start at the YMCA on Sunday at 8 a.m. The transition area will open at 7 a.m. so those participating will pick out a space outside. The race will start in the competitive pool. Perkins said it will continue with the bicycle ride that will go from the YMCA around Prairie View Elementary School and then the event will finish with run at the YMCA.

“We are making it really beginner friendly,” Perkins said.

Those who have competed in the past may enjoy Tri at the Y as well. Perkins said it is shorter than a traditional triathlon with a 200 yard swim, six mile bike ride and 1.5 mile run/walk.

