Trial begins in Columbia County over murder charge in decades-old case

The murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife over 30 years ago began in Columbia County this week.

Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Lori in 1988 after the cold case was re-opened and re-investigated. Lori's body was found by her husband and father at a wooded area near her home. The cause of death was a gun shot to the head.

The trial began Monday with jury selection and continued with opening arguments and witness cross-examination Tuesday. Jurors were selected from Columbia County, clerk of courts Susan Raimer said. The state is represented by Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Cass Cousins. Bringe is represented by attorneys Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day. The trial, which is the first jury trial in Columbia County since the COVID-19 pandemic forced courts to scale back operations last year, is scheduled to last two weeks.

Witnesses called Tuesday included coworkers of Lori Bringe at Wisconsin Power and Light who were asked about their relationships with Lori, her funeral and events they remember from the time period.

Former coworker Irene Vivier said she was aware Lori was having an affair. She said on the day of her death her mood changed and felt strange.