Trial re-scheduled in Beaver Dam homicide case

The trial date for a Beaver Dam man accused of homicide has been rescheduled for early next year.
Ulisses Medina Espinosa was charged in March 2019 with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead and was placed in custody with a $2 million bond. The trial was originally set to begin June 1, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trial will now begin on Jan. 25 and is expected to last up to two weeks. The judge currently presiding over the case, Steven Bauer, will be retiring by Aug. 1.
Medina Espinosa is accused of shooting and killing Hollinshead, his ex-wife, on March 23, 2019 at a residence on Third Street in Beaver Dam, the first homicide in city limits in decades. Hollinshead was visiting the residence with their daughter so the daughter could see her grandparents, Medina Espinosa's parents. She suffered 15 gunshots wounds in the shooting.
The court granted entering a plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect after Medina Espinosa's attorney said he may have neurological damage from chemical exposure during a workplace accident ten days before the shooting took place. The trial was then delayed from February to June.
Hollinshead was a DeKalb County, Illinois, assistant state’s attorney since November and a native of Effingham, Illinois. She graduated from the Northern Illinois University College of Law in May 2018 after being a U.S. Army intelligence analyst for 11 years.
The court calendar has the trial scheduled from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2021, a full two weeks. A motion hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.
