Troubled marriage described in Columbia County murder trial

Mark asked Somers if he noticed any differences in Lori after a car crash she was in, and he said no. The topic of Lori's drinking came up during the conversation. Somers said he did not know he was being recorded.

Somers testified that he and Lori had met four times in person. He said Lori did not exhibit depression immediately before she died and indicated she was ready to leave Mark at a moment's notice

He said he did not attend Lori's funeral and has not visited her grave. He does not have the letters she sent him.

Sabrina Groom and Gerald Halverson, who were married in the 1980s, previously lived in an apartment in the Bringe household after Groom was hired for a housekeeper and nanny position. Groom said when she first got the job, Mark and Lori were happy and smiling. Mark was polite and generous, she said. Then, over time, Lori became more quiet and distant, and Mark became less sociable as well.

Groom eventually left the job after Mark was frustrated about her job performance. She said the home environment got weirder and weirder by the day. She said she did not know a conversation she had with Mark about her job performance was being recorded.