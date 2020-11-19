Truck catches fire at Mauston gas station, no injuries

A truck caught on fire while at the gas pumps at a Mauston BP station, resulting in damage to the truck and pump but no injuries.

Mauston Fire Chief Kim Hale said the incident occurred Nov. 14 at the BP Gas Station on Highway 82 in Mauston.

“The truck was a total loss, but no injuries,” Hale said. “There was quite a bit of hunting gear that we got out of there without damage.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gas station pump was also damaged in the blaze. The name of the driver of the truck is not being released, and Hale said the incident is no longer under investigation.

“(It was) just a malfunction, he popped the engine compartment and it was on fire,” Hale said. “He was not dispensing any gas at the time, but they did shut off all of their pumps as is protocol with a fire or a leak.”

Hale said the BP staff followed protocols immediately, preventing further damage.

“They were pretty proactive, they did a good job over there at BP,” Hale said. “Made our job a little easier.”

Mauston Fire Department was aided at the scene by Mauston Emergency Medical Services.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.