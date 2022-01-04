Truck from Beaver Dam heads to Kentucky with donations for storm victims

A truck filled with supplies for tornado victims in Kentucky left Beaver Dam at 3 a.m. to bring needed items for those who lost most everything last month.

Beaver Dam firefighter Matt Bartol organized the effort to provide needed items to those who lost items Dec. 10 during the tornado that moved across Western Kentucky.

“It went from a pipe dream and a pick up and a trailer to filling a 26-foot (rental truck),” Bartol said.

The community has been very generous donating items for those who lost things in the tornado. The truck contains, clothing, blankets, diapers, non-perishable food items, toys, cleaning supplies, pet supplies and toiletries.

Bartol said they started by collecting clothes but learned that need was being taken care of they moved on to collecting other items that would make the lives of the people easier.

Bartol became aware of the need in the area from his former Platoon Sergeant from the Marine Corps who now lives in Bowling Green. Bartol contacted him to find out what help they needed and came up with the idea of asking residents to donate to the effort.