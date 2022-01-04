 Skip to main content
Truck from Beaver Dam heads to Kentucky with donations for storm victims
Truck from Beaver Dam heads to Kentucky with donations for storm victims

Truck from Beaver Dam leaving Tuesday morning with donations for Kentucky tornado victims

Rob Radig hands over blankets to Beaver Dam firefighter Matt Bartol on Monday for the truck of supplies that are going to Kentucky from Beaver Dam. A tornado moved across Western Kentucky on Dec. 10 causing damage to communities including Bowling Green, where the supplies will be dropped off Tuesday.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

A truck filled with supplies for tornado victims in Kentucky left Beaver Dam at 3 a.m. to bring needed items for those who lost most everything last month.

Beaver Dam firefighter Matt Bartol organized the effort to provide needed items to those who lost items Dec. 10 during the tornado that moved across Western Kentucky.

“It went from a pipe dream and a pick up and a trailer to filling a 26-foot (rental truck),” Bartol said.

The community has been very generous donating items for those who lost things in the tornado. The truck contains, clothing, blankets, diapers, non-perishable food items, toys, cleaning supplies, pet supplies and toiletries.

Bartol said they started by collecting clothes but learned that need was being taken care of they moved on to collecting other items that would make the lives of the people easier.

Bartol became aware of the need in the area from his former Platoon Sergeant from the Marine Corps who now lives in Bowling Green. Bartol contacted him to find out what help they needed and came up with the idea of asking residents to donate to the effort.

The efforts started with the Beaver Dam Fire Department volunteering their efforts with Beaver Dam Police Department Charities joining into the efforts and having the truck parked outside of the police department on Park Avenue.

BJ Reals, from Beaver Dam Antique Mall, helped by organizing and boxing up the clothes, Bartol said.

“She took the reins to help with that,” Bartol said.

Bartol, Beaver Dam Police Detective Heather Johnson and Beaver Dam Firefighter Tom McMenamin are driving the items the 8 and a half hour drive down to Bowling Green. They will be staying with Bartol’s former Platoon Sergeant before heading back to Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

People will still be able to donate monetary donations through the Beaver Dam Police Charities on PayPal.

