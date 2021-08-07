Truck-N-Show returns to Waupun 32nd annual event is Aug. 13, 14

This year it is anticipated that there will be about 300 trucks both competing and on display, with many drivers and transportation families exhibiting more than one.

“These are the same trucks that you see in the winter full of ice and salt,” said Vande Zande. “These are working trucks, shined and polished and looking like they just came off the showroom floor. These owners are proud of their rigs and make them look as beautiful as they can. They go all out. It really is something for people to see. Even the motors are spotless.”

The event begins with registration on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first 200 registrants receiving a 32nd anniversary dash plaque. Milk truck registration takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other Friday features include exhibitor displays from noon to 9 p.m., a fish fry by LeRoy Meats and the Fox Lake Snowmobile Club from 4 to 8 p.m., milk truck competition from 6 to 7 p.m. with awards to follow and free music from Riding Shotgun from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The parade auction and program will be held at 7 p.m. The auction offers lead positions in the “Lights of the Night Convoy,” which begins at 9 p.m. Auction proceeds benefit Reach Relief, which provides meals and other assistance to children in the Waupun Area School District.