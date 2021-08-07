Truck-N-Show returns to Waupun 32nd annual event is Aug. 13, 14

WAUPUN – The 32nd annual Truck-N-Show is rolling into Waupun next week with most activities in and around the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St.
The salute to the trucking industry draws hundreds of people from across the United States and Canada, as well as local drivers and spectators, to Waupun’s north side.
“The Truck N Show is certainly one of our biggest summer events and everyone is invited to join us,” Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel said. “This is a celebration of the men, women and families who keep our country moving, supplying all of the needs and products that make our country great.”
She said, “I also invite everyone to enjoy their time in Waupun and to visit the many attractions that make our city so special, whether it be our statues, our businesses, our natural attractions and more.”
The Truck N Show was held last year despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. With this year’s Delta variant, precautions will be continued.
“Masks may be worn at people’s discretion and we will have sanitation stations for people’s convenience and safety,” said committee president and 49-year veteran trucker DuWayne (Duey) Vande Zande. “Social distancing is being advised and there’s plenty of room to have the trucks spread apart. We hope everyone who is interested will come and see hundreds of beautifully detailed trucks from all over the United States and beyond.”
This year it is anticipated that there will be about 300 trucks both competing and on display, with many drivers and transportation families exhibiting more than one.
“These are the same trucks that you see in the winter full of ice and salt,” said Vande Zande. “These are working trucks, shined and polished and looking like they just came off the showroom floor. These owners are proud of their rigs and make them look as beautiful as they can. They go all out. It really is something for people to see. Even the motors are spotless.”
The event begins with registration on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first 200 registrants receiving a 32nd anniversary dash plaque. Milk truck registration takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other Friday features include exhibitor displays from noon to 9 p.m., a fish fry by LeRoy Meats and the Fox Lake Snowmobile Club from 4 to 8 p.m., milk truck competition from 6 to 7 p.m. with awards to follow and free music from Riding Shotgun from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The parade auction and program will be held at 7 p.m. The auction offers lead positions in the “Lights of the Night Convoy,” which begins at 9 p.m. Auction proceeds benefit Reach Relief, which provides meals and other assistance to children in the Waupun Area School District.
Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast held by the Waupun Lions Club from 7 to 11 a.m. at Rock River Intermediate School. Truck registration runs from 7 to 10 a.m., with parade-only registration from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fun continues with exhibitor displays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., truck judging from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., VFW/American Legion Color Guard and National Anthem starting at noon, followed by the Make-A-Wish program and parade auction , again offering lead positions for cash.
The Rides of Pride parade starts at 3 p.m., with awards including 100 trophies to follow. Musical entertainment features Royal South performing inside the Community Center from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
A variety of food and beverages will be offered both days.
“There really is something for everyone, and lots of things for the whole family to enjoy,” Vande Zande said.
For more information call (920) 324-9985, visit waupuntrucknshow.com, email waupuntrucknshow@gmail.com or visit the organization’s postings on Facebook.
