Truckers plan special honor to remember Beaver Dam trucker

A special parade will go through Beaver Dam on Saturday in remembrance of Larry Sekel. Sekel was a trucker from Beaver Dam who died on Sept. 11.

Mike Caine, the owner of Caine Transfer, said that Sekel had worked for the Lowell company for 40 years and was always well loved there.

Sekel’s funeral was on Sept. 17, but many of his coworkers were not able to be there because they were on the road, so they came up with a way to honor Sekel in a fashion that they know he would have liked.

“He loved to drive,” Caine said. “He also got along with everyone.”

Caine said there will be around 40 to 60 trucks that will leave Caine Transfer in Lowell around 10 a.m. and expect to be in Beaver Dam at 10:30 a.m. They will travel Highway G north to Highway 151 and then north to County B before Industrial Drive and driving past the Sekel’s home one North Spring Street.

“We will say our condolences as we pass by,” Caine said.

The trucks will then travel to Park Avenue before driving east on Highway 33 past Oakwood Cemetery.

“That is where he is laid to rest,” Caine said.“We will be honking our horns three times because his (Dale) Earnhardt was his favorite driver.”

