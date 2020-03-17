Truckload of groceries burns up near Columbus

COLUMBUS -- A truckload of groceries burned in a fire on Highway 151 Tuesday outside of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters received a report at 4:40 p.m. of a semi tractor and trailer on fire in the southbound lane of Highway 151 south of Exit 115. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the cab was fully engulfed as well as the first 10 feet of the truck.

The semi driver had exited the truck and was uninjured.

Due to to the intense heat and flames the grass in the ditch on Highway 151 also ignited and burned one-quarter acre of grass. Both lanes of southbound traffic were closed.

The Columbus Fire Department was assisted by the Columbus Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff Department, Columbia County Highway Department, Wisconsin DNR, Lifestar EMS, and Prairie Land towing.