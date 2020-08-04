Trump reelection campaign visits Mauston to thank volunteers

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign stopped at The Lodge in Mauston Aug. 1 for an event thanking volunteers for their work in western Wisconsin. Headlining the event was Trump campaign senior adviser John Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. Prior to speaking to volunteers, Pence sat down for a brief interview with the Juneau County Star Times.
Juneau County is a county that voted for President Obama in 2012 and President Trump in 2016. How is the campaign working to keep that momentum?
The road to the White House passes through Juneau County.
The Trump campaign has been working with the Republican National Committee and the Wisconsin state party has been building the largest grassroots campaign in American history. I’ll give you some numbers on that: this time in 2016, end of July, beginning of August, we had made 25 million voter contacts as a Republican party. Right now, just this past week, we passed 70 million voter contacts. And that’s a testament to our ever growing ground game, new volunteers over the last three years who have come into the Republican Party, because they see a president who is putting America first for all Americans.
As I told the president — I was with him in Florida about two weeks ago — this is a growing Republican party. Just in January, back when we could, safely and responsibly obviously, have a Trump rally, over 50% of the RSVPs at the Milwaukee rally, actually 58.4% of the 20,000 RSVPs were not Republicans, according to our voter files.
When we talk about the silent majority, about folks that were never really involved in Republican politics or voting for a Republican candidate, this is where it is happening in a state like Wisconsin. So it is incumbent upon us, our volunteers here that I’ll be speaking with, to make sure we get out the vote. Register those new voters, contact those voters to make sure they tell their friends that President Trump needs four more years to put America first.
Your event here is to thank volunteers. What is campaigning in the area like now with the virus?
It’s different. The president has shown the safety and health of the American people is the first priority, full stop. Making hard decisions, like cancelling the in-person nomination convention in Florida and making sure that states across the country have the resources necessary in this fight has been a number one priority.
But our democracy doesn’t stop, even in the middle of a pandemic. It’s incumbent upon all of us here to keep this momentum going, because we only have 93 days to re-elect this president, to vote for our freedoms, to vote for America and have that agenda of pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-America agenda in the White House for four more years.
Although you are with the Trump campaign, what are you doing to help the down ballot candidates in areas like this (Juneau County)?
Our Trump Victory field program just held a grand opening of the Monroe County Trump Victory office. A vote for President Trump is a vote for America, but it’s also a vote for this Republican agenda, and making sure the president is leading the Republican efforts is just going to help the down ballot candidates.
So when I talked about the 70 million voter contacts that we’ve made to date versus the 25 million, those 70 million voter contacts are intended to help Republicans, both the president and down ticket. The more we continue to get Republicans involved, encourage them to use their voice to help this president, the more we do well for our party to elect Republicans into all positions of leadership: state, federal and across the country.
The pre-COVID economy was strong, but we still had businesses like Shopko and K-Mart in the area closing. Voters who see strong numbers but also see these businesses closing, how do you get your message through to them?
Speaking of numbers, under President Trump, Wisconsin in the last three years has had historically low unemployment at 3%. We saw jobs in record numbers, seven million jobs in the first three years, unemployment at historic lows for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans.
This economy, about putting America first, renegotiating trade deals like the USMCA, which is going to open up the dairy market in Wisconsin to Canada and throughout our hemisphere, those America-first trade policies are bringing more prosperity and more security and opportunity in our country. It also brings security in terms of lessening our dependency on other regions of the world, strengthening our relations here in the Western Hemisphere rather than looking to other areas of the world like our dependency on China.
The president is looking at new trade deals, looking to renegotiate trade deals of the past, because he’s promised the American people he won’t just accept the status quo of Washington, D.C., and that is the contrast of being here in Wisconsin.
Joe Biden, he’s been in politics for 47 years, he supported NAFTA, he supported big bailouts. I was just speaking with a local legislator here, she had a GM dealership that is still closed even though President Obama promised to save those jobs.
President Trump’s record is promises made, promises kept. I don’t know if you know this, but he tweets sometimes, and what he’s been tweeting for many years prior to being president is jobs, jobs, jobs. We’re seeing May and June job numbers come back and they’re promising numbers.
We knew the second quarter would be hard, because of the president asking the American people to make the sacrifice of shutting down this growing economy, but headed into the third quarter, headed into October, this president is doing everything within his power to make sure we bring those jobs, jobs, jobs back.
It’s been a long time since we had any major national candidates visit the area, any chance of the candidates (President Trump or Vice President Pence) coming here?
I would never say never. The vice president, my uncle, was in Wisconsin just within the last month. This president does well when he speaks to and can be with the American people directly, so I think you’ll see a lot of the president and vice president all over the Badger State in the next 93 days.
