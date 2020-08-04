Trump reelection campaign visits Mauston to thank volunteers

Our Trump Victory field program just held a grand opening of the Monroe County Trump Victory office. A vote for President Trump is a vote for America, but it’s also a vote for this Republican agenda, and making sure the president is leading the Republican efforts is just going to help the down ballot candidates.

So when I talked about the 70 million voter contacts that we’ve made to date versus the 25 million, those 70 million voter contacts are intended to help Republicans, both the president and down ticket. The more we continue to get Republicans involved, encourage them to use their voice to help this president, the more we do well for our party to elect Republicans into all positions of leadership: state, federal and across the country.

The pre-COVID economy was strong, but we still had businesses like Shopko and K-Mart in the area closing. Voters who see strong numbers but also see these businesses closing, how do you get your message through to them?

Speaking of numbers, under President Trump, Wisconsin in the last three years has had historically low unemployment at 3%. We saw jobs in record numbers, seven million jobs in the first three years, unemployment at historic lows for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans.