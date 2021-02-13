 Skip to main content
Tuesday election features State Senate primary
Voting
The election Feb. 16 will include the primary to replace former State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who has since been elected to Congress.

Turnout appears to be low so far in the election, which also includes the primary for state superintendent. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that 3,244 absentee ballots were sent to voters and 762 ballots were returned as of Feb. 9. Thirty-three people voted with in-person absentee ballots. Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson guessed there would be about 12,000 ballots cast in the county.

Locally, the primary for the 13th State Senate District will include three Republicans: State Rep. John Jagler, businessman Todd Menzel and former State Rep. Don Pridemore. Melissa Winker is running as a Democrat. Two independents will be on the ballot on April 6 for the general election: Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmerman, who is running as a “Trump Conservative.”

Three Republicans face off in primary for 13th Senate District

The 13th State Senate District includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Horicon, Juneau, Mayville and Columbus. Mayville City Clerk said the city issued about 250 ballots and received about 100 of them back. There have been eight in-person voters. Horicon City Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson said zero people have voted in-person absentee. Eighty-one ballots have been returned out of about 200.

In Beaver Dam, polling places are:

  • Ward 1: Trinity Church—United Methodist, 308 Oneida St.
  • Ward 2: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 3: Trinity Church—United Methodist, 308 Oneida St.
  • Ward 4: Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.
  • Ward 5: Trinity Church—United Methodist, 308 Oneida St.
  • Ward 6: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 7: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 8: Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.
  • Ward 9: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 10: Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.
  • Ward 11: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 12: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 13: The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
  • Ward 14: Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

