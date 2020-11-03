Turnout huge but voting goes smoothly in Dodge County

“We are all set up, provided all the numbers match up tonight,” Klodowski said. “It’s just a great quantity of voters.”

Jeff Davison, was working the largest Beaver Dam location at The Watermark on Tuesday and said the line was around the building when the doors opened there at 7 a.m. They began getting absentee ballots shortly after 8 a.m.

“When we get a little lull we will process the absentee ballots through the whole day,” Davison said.

Beaver Dam residents in wards one, three, five and 16 cast their ballots at Trinity Church-United Methodist. About 25 to 30 people were waiting in line when the building opened at 7 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m., Chief Election Inspector Anne Pellerin said the polling place was still unbelievably busy and there had been a lot of walk-in registrations.

Unfortunately, the elevator inside was not in operation so poll workers were running up and down the stairs to accommodate those who were not able to reach the voting booths. Bryson White was one of the voters who needed assistance.

“I’m trying to protect my healthcare, that’s why I’m voting today,” he said.