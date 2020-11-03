Turnout huge but voting goes smoothly in Dodge County

Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson, as well as municipal clerks throughout the county, worked long hours leading up to Tuesdays election to insure everything went smoothly.
All indications are they succeeded in conducting an accurate election under perhaps the most unusual conditions in the county's history.
“I don’t know what to expect this year,” she said. “I’ve never experienced an election during a pandemic, so I can’t even guess what the final numbers will be.”
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, as of Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., nearly 24,000 absentee ballots had been sent to Dodge County voters. Of those 22,500 had been returned. Of returned ballots (as of Tuesday morning) more than 9,200 were returned in-person rather than being mailed.
Gibson was eager for the election to conclude, recalling many sleepless nights from court rulings to ballot challenges to pure stress.
“If it’s 3 o’clock that means only five hours to go,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been here 15 already.”
Compared with the 2016 presidential election the numbers are up substantially. She projected that in-person and absentee numbers will likely be split 50-50 with a total perhaps of 49,000 – up approximately 5,000 voters from the 2016 Presidential Election.
County clerks have 45 days after the election to report voter participation, so actual numbers may not be finalized for some time.
As for municipal clerks, Gibson reported, “They are all very busy. They’re all thinking ‘Wow.’ There were so many absentees this election.”
No disgruntled voters have been reported for shortcomings in the system.
“There have been no reports of intimidation,” she said. “I am extremely happy with the way it has been going, in spite of the challenges we’ve had to face.”
Beaver Dam
Town of Beaver Dam town clerk Kristine Klodowski said the town of Beaver Dam also opened to a line of people out the door and were already working on absentee ballots at 8 a.m. There were 155 people who already walked through the door to vote.
About 50 percent of the town of Beaver Dam residents voted absentee for the November election, Klodowski said.
“For the absentee ballots we had a little over 500 last election and this one we have 1,451 people with absentee ballots,” Klodowski said.
Klodowski said most people entering had no problems wearing masks and she believes caution over the virus was a deciding factor for many who voted absentee.
“We are all set up, provided all the numbers match up tonight,” Klodowski said. “It’s just a great quantity of voters.”
Jeff Davison, was working the largest Beaver Dam location at The Watermark on Tuesday and said the line was around the building when the doors opened there at 7 a.m. They began getting absentee ballots shortly after 8 a.m.
“When we get a little lull we will process the absentee ballots through the whole day,” Davison said.
Beaver Dam residents in wards one, three, five and 16 cast their ballots at Trinity Church-United Methodist. About 25 to 30 people were waiting in line when the building opened at 7 a.m.
At 1:30 p.m., Chief Election Inspector Anne Pellerin said the polling place was still unbelievably busy and there had been a lot of walk-in registrations.
Unfortunately, the elevator inside was not in operation so poll workers were running up and down the stairs to accommodate those who were not able to reach the voting booths. Bryson White was one of the voters who needed assistance.
“I’m trying to protect my healthcare, that’s why I’m voting today,” he said.
Wards four, eight, 10, 14 and 15 vote at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. Poll workers said a double line stretched all the way down the hall and out into the parking lot at the beginning of the day. Voting was orderly and steady throughout the afternoon and long lines started to form again around 5 p.m., at which time 1,007 ballots had already been cast at that location.
The parking lot of The Watermark and the adjacent city parking lot were packed full at 5:30 p.m. Residents in wards two, six, seven, nine, 11, 12 and 13 waited patiently in a line that started outside and wrapped around the entirety of the building’s corridors.
Seventeen-year-old Amy Cournoyor volunteered to sanitize voting stations at The Watermark on Tuesday. She said it was cool to see so many people taking the time to come out and wished she would have been old enough to vote in this presidential election.
Waupun
Support Local Journalism
All was well-ordered and ran smoothly at Waupun City Hall as voters streamed steadily into City Hall. Voting for Dodge County residents was held in the upstairs auditorium while Fond du Lac County voters used the council chambers below.
A line of voters had gathered before a hand bell was rung announcing the polls were open – a tradition long maintained in Waupun but less-so elsewhere.
Voters entered the building with ample guidance as to where to go, what to do, and guidance in maintaining social distancing. As far as could be seen at noon, all voters, staff members and poll workers wore masks.
“It has been a pretty decent turnout all morning,” said poll worker Jerry Holz as he ushered people to their proper spots. “We’re had short lines of three, four and up to eight voters, but things have been moving very quickly. Nobody had to wait very long, especially after the line went down after we opened up.”
Kyle Woxlund, waiting for a space at the table to pick up his ballot, explained that he was eager to vote in person.
“I still don’t trust the mail-in ballots,” he said. “I think they were pushed too hard and too fast.”
He added that he had the day off to vote, and soon realized that he was not yet registered. A short time later, however, he was back at the table and received a ballot.
Jessica Tenpass was more pragmatic.
“It’s my civic duty,” she said of voting in person. “I also work across the street, so it’s very convenient for me.”
Horicon
Horicon City Hall had about 400 voters enter its doors by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A short line of people were waiting to vote outside on “Xs” spaced six feet apart. A block of N. Elm Street was closed to traffic and folding chairs were placed in the street.
“We didn’t know if we’d have 300 people or 100 people waiting at the polls,” said Horicon Police Chief Joe Adamson. “We’re set up for a mass influx. I’ve even got a bullhorn if I need it.”
The poll book was divided in half, A-L and M-Z, so two different lines of voters could enter the building concurrently. All citizens were requested to wear masks and stopped at a sanitation station before casting their ballot.
Kristen Jacobson, Horicon City Clerk/Treasurer, said more than 1,000 absentee ballots had been received at city hall and they were counted by the end of the day. Poll workers who were cleaning voting stations in between each person commented that they were counting their steps on a fitness tracker throughout Election Day. The count reached 6,200 steps in a little over three and a half hours.
Mayville
In Mayville, voters headed to the Mayville Park Pavilion for the first time to cast their ballots in the presidential election. The site was chosen to help space out voters during the coronavirus pandemic. Hand sanitizer, plexiglass shields and separate entrance and exit doors were part of the safety protocol set in place.
Chief Election Inspector Ken Oechsner said just before noon that turnout had been very busy all morning.
“We had around 1,800 absentee ballots submitted and our voting population is about 3,000,” he said.
Juneau
“At 7 a.m. they were out the doors waiting,” Diane Ronge said, who was working on the voter registration booth at the Juneau Community Center.
In the first hour, Ronge said there were 74 people who came into vote. They also had 477 absentee ballots.
Ronge said the absentee ballots will all be given a number and be put in the poll book before being run through the machine.
“We have had a steady flow of people,” Jannette Thrane, a Juneau election inspector said. “We’ve had a steady flow of people and they have been cooperative with the volunteers.
Elsewhere
Turnout was steady in other communities in or near Dodge County, including about 150 total voters in Cambria by around 11 a.m. and 400 voters in Fox Lake by around noon. In-person voters were shuffling in and out without much in the way of lines in Cambria, Randolph and Fox Lake during the day Tuesday. Spots designated for election observers remained empty.
Poll workers took precautions intended to keep polling places sanitary in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin, including cleaning polling booths after every use, letting voters keep the pens they used to fill in ballots and placing barrier between voters and poll workers. In Cambria, voters who used the electronic voting machine were given a Q-Tip to touch the screen and throw away after voting. In Randolph, voters were given gloves to use at the electronic machine.
"Hopefully this goes back to normal someday," said one voter in Randolph as he put on his gloves.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.