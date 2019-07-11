Two men were arrested Thursday morning after a resident reported suspicious activity on Ingebrigtsen Road in the Columbia County town of Newport.
According to a press release, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:29 a.m. that people in a small silver car had thrown items out of the vehicle into the ditch. When the reporting party approached the car to tell the occupants to pick the item up, they fled at a high rate of speed.
A deputy was dispatched and located a silver 2014 Ford Focus parked in a driveway along Highway 16 near Klapstein Road in the town of Lewiston. The deputy saw it was occupied by two men. One of the men immediately fled on foot while the other was cooperative and was taken into custody. A search of the area for 45 minutes involving several law enforcement agencies resulted in the man who fled also being taken into custody.
The men were identified as Timothy M. McEvoy, 26, of Baraboo, and Michael J. Gonzales III, 30, Wisconsin Dells. Both were taken into custody for outstanding warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Portage Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)