Two arrested in town of Preston on suspicion of drug trafficking

Adams County Sheriff’s Department officials arrested a pair of town of Preston residents April 20 on suspicion of drug production and trafficking, confiscating approximately $13,000 worth of paraphernalia at the scene.

According to a news release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, deputies arrested Jennifer Decorah and Treyton Webb on April 20 after obtaining a search warrant for their Preston home. Upon searching the residence, deputies found both methamphetamine and cocaine, with intent to distribute the former among the community.

“Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the town of Preston,” York said in the release. “A search of the home located numerous evidence items related to the use, sale and manufacturing of illegal drugs in the home. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately $13,000.”

Both Decorah and Webb have a multi-year criminal history in Wisconsin, with several drug charges. Webb has an open case from February of this year charging him with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also took custody of children living in the house, who are currently in the care of Adams County Child Protective Services. Decorah and Webb were transported to the Adams County Jail, where they await a future court date.

