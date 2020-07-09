Two assisted living facilities in Beaver Dam take new COVID-19 actions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Beaver Dam assisted living facilities announced new steps in response to recent COVID-19 concerns.

Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, with locations in Beaver Dam, Waupun and Mayville, announced this week it would take new actions.

"Our goal is always to keep all of our residents and staff safe, and to continue our track record of NO COVID cases," Prairie Ridge said in a statement.

Pam Mainz, with Prairie Ridge, said not much has changed, with facilities continuing to take precautions with masks and social distancing, and they are just staying diligent as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The main difference now is that the limited outdoor visits have stopped.

"We promise we are just as disappointed in having to do this, but we have one job to do, and that is to keep everyone healthy and safe," Prairie Ridge said in the statement. "We will re-evaluate with in the next week or so and put out more information to keep everyone updated."

Mainz said they can't take any chances with the elderly.