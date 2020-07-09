Two assisted living facilities in Beaver Dam take new COVID-19 actions

Two Beaver Dam assisted living facilities announced new steps in response to recent COVID-19 concerns.
Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, with locations in Beaver Dam, Waupun and Mayville, announced this week it would take new actions.
"Our goal is always to keep all of our residents and staff safe, and to continue our track record of NO COVID cases," Prairie Ridge said in a statement.
Pam Mainz, with Prairie Ridge, said not much has changed, with facilities continuing to take precautions with masks and social distancing, and they are just staying diligent as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The main difference now is that the limited outdoor visits have stopped.
"We promise we are just as disappointed in having to do this, but we have one job to do, and that is to keep everyone healthy and safe," Prairie Ridge said in the statement. "We will re-evaluate with in the next week or so and put out more information to keep everyone updated."
Mainz said they can't take any chances with the elderly.
Kathy Tegen, CEO of BAKA Enterprises, confirmed that Beaver Dam Assisted Living had one confirmed case of COVID-19 among a staff member. On Wednesday, the company started to provide further information about COVID cases at its facilities. The staff member case at Beaver Dam Assisted Living is the only one at the facility. Beaver Dam Memory Care has had zero cases, according to the company.
Beaver Dam Assisted Living will be closed to visitation until July 15 as a result. Further updates will follow every Wednesday, posted to Facebook and the company's website. Questions may be directed via email to Leslie.Hyland@BAKAEnterprises.com.
"Resident safety is our first priority and we are doing everything we can to keep COVID-19 out of the communities. We are staying in close communication with local and state health officials and are actively disinfecting all surfaces several times per day," BAKA said in a statement, and staff are screened and are paid while sick or waiting for test results.
"If there is an active or suspected case in a community, we will screen residents daily for symptoms, stop all activities and communal dining (in non-dementia units) and we will ask residents to remain in their rooms at all times. Meals will be delivered to resident rooms at no charge," the statement said. "We understand you are concerned about your loved one, but we must restrict visitation to reduce the spread of the virus. Staying connected with your loved one is important so we encourage you to call, text and video chat. Our dedicated staff can assist with this."
Tegen said the staff member who tested positive has been taking precautions and didn't go anywhere but work, the grocery store and the gas station. The staff member has no idea where they picked up the virus.
"It's going to come," Tegen said of the virus. "We know that."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Dodge County has had 492 positive cases of COVID-19, including cases in correctional institutions, and has 30 active cases, not including those in correctional institutions. There have been 11,481 negatives tests.
According to state data, there are active COVID-19 health investigations at three long-term care facilities, two group housing facilities and five non-health workplaces in Dodge County.
Dodge County has had five deaths due to COVID, four of which were among care facility residents, according to federal data.
