Two Baraboo residents honored for ancestral archive work

Two area residents have spent more than a decade archiving historical records for Sauk County Historical Society.
The efforts of Baraboo residents Bob Doepke and Mary Orlowski of Sauk County Historical Society have helped local residents uncover family histories and preserved the legacy of veterans past and present in the community.
The Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented their annual Community Service Award to each of them on Dec. 6.
Orlowski, who grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earned the award for her contributions to the Sauk County Historical Society in filing family history, archived news clippings, obituaries, and birth and wedding announcements for over 10 years until her project was completed in 2020. Her work allowed people from Sauk County to discover ancestral history they did not previously know and other information about their extended family and friends’ families. This demonstrated her consistent drive to “pay it forward” as her research was inspired by a filer in her hometown whose work allowed her to learn some of her own history.
“I was very surprised because I wasn’t doing the project to get an award,” said Orlowski. “Years ago, I found out about my own ancestry. When the Sauk County Historical Society asked me if I would file, I said yes. It blossomed into many years of putting things together for the people of Sauk County so they can come in, look and find out things about their ancestors. It was very interesting to me.”
While Orlowski appreciated the award, seeing area people finding out similar information about themselves gave her more gratitude than the honor.
“Just to hear them find something about their ancestry reminded me how I felt when I found out about my own,” she added. “That was all the thanks I needed.”
Doepke, a Milwaukee native and military veteran, received his award for his research of many family histories in Sauk County as well as his work with veterans and their ancestors. For 12 years, he has indexed the probate books for the Sauk County Historical Society, which he has volunteered with since his retirement in 1998. A genealogist, Doepke carefully reviewed 85,000 pages of documentation during this time and was able to comprise 35,000 names in probate records. His work has assisted other genealogists greatly, as they can pinpoint where to look for ancestry information.
“It’s nice to be acknowledged that people are appreciating it,” said Doepke of his work. “That’s a big reward. More important than any pin that I got.
After finishing the probate records, Doepke went to work on listing military veterans from Sauk County from various wars. His current focus is on veterans and descendants of those from the War of 1812. He is also doing work on researching female veterans from the two World Wars, as well as in the Civil War.