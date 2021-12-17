Two Baraboo residents honored for ancestral archive work

Two area residents have spent more than a decade archiving historical records for Sauk County Historical Society.

The efforts of Baraboo residents Bob Doepke and Mary Orlowski of Sauk County Historical Society have helped local residents uncover family histories and preserved the legacy of veterans past and present in the community.

The Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented their annual Community Service Award to each of them on Dec. 6.

Orlowski, who grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earned the award for her contributions to the Sauk County Historical Society in filing family history, archived news clippings, obituaries, and birth and wedding announcements for over 10 years until her project was completed in 2020. Her work allowed people from Sauk County to discover ancestral history they did not previously know and other information about their extended family and friends’ families. This demonstrated her consistent drive to “pay it forward” as her research was inspired by a filer in her hometown whose work allowed her to learn some of her own history.