Two businesses in Beaver Dam reported break-ins Thursday morning.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St., reported an overnight robbery that included property damage. Nobody was injured. The store was closed Thursday. Police Chief John Kreuziger said an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the store.
The ReStore will be open again on Friday.
Professional Floor Covering, 713 Park Ave., reported having a security camera stolen and a vending machine damaged overnight. Nobody entered the store and it was open on Thursday.
Police continue to investigate the two incidents. Anybody with information relevant to the incidents can contact the Beaver Dam Police Department.
