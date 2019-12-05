{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Two businesses in Beaver Dam reported break-ins Thursday morning.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St., reported an overnight robbery that included property damage. Nobody was injured. The store was closed Thursday. Police Chief John Kreuziger said an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the store.

The ReStore will be open again on Friday.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Professional Floor Covering, 713 Park Ave., reported having a security camera stolen and a vending machine damaged overnight. Nobody entered the store and it was open on Thursday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police continue to investigate the two incidents. Anybody with information relevant to the incidents can contact the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.