Two-car crash in Preston claims the life of passenger, authorities still investigating cause
The Adams County sheriff’s department responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the evening of Jan. 11 in the town of Preston, pronouncing one victim dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the department, emergency services responded at 5:36 p.m., reporting to the crash site at the intersection of State Trunk Highway 13 and Cottonville Ave. in Preston. Sheriff Brent York said in the release that a car was traveling north on 13 at a rapid pace before striking a truck attempting to turn onto 13 from Cottonville Ave.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash, and were transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where they remain at time of writing. The car also carried a passenger, who was thrown clear of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County medical examiner.

According to York, authorities believe chemical impairment may have been a cause of the crash, as well as excessive speed.

“The initial investigation indicates impaired driving and speed may be contributing factors to the accident,” York said in the release. “ The accident remains under investigation at this time.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, the Adams County sheriff’s department has not released the names of anyone involved in the crash at time of writing.

