Two charged after violent beating of 18-year-old in Columbus

Two suspects were charged Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage following a violent beating in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner reported officers were sent to a location on July 16 at 2:48 a.m. with a report of a disturbance. An officer on the scene found an 18-year-old with visible injuries who was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, two people at the residence attacked the man, punching and kicking him until he became unconscious and continued to kick him. The victim had a broken hand, bruising to the face and eyes, facial injuries requiring stitches and a possible broken foot. He also had bruises on his shoulders, chest and back. The windows of his vehicle were broken out.

Police say they later arrested Tyrone Bearder, 20, of Fall River and Zackary Deakin, 17, of Cambria. They were arrested in Fall River and taken to jail after police found stolen stereo equipment belonging to the victim in Deakin's vehicle and Deakin wearing the victim's gym shoes.

Bearder was charged with substantial battery, bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Judge Todd Hepler ordered a $1,000 cash bond. Bearder remains in custody.