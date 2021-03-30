Two charged for drugs, firearms after execution of Elroy search warrant

An Elroy woman and Necedah man are facing drug and weapon charges after police found methamphetamine, THC and a firearm during the execution of a search warrant at an Elroy residence.
Christine Day, 37, of Elroy and Glenn Kaiser, 42, of Necedah are charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater; possession of a firearm by a felon as a party to a crime, repeater; and possession of THC as a party to a crime, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater. Day was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping. Day pled guilty by no contest to the methamphetamine charges, and the rest of the charges were read in but dismissed.
If convicted, Kaiser faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the meth charge; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the firearm charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the THC charge. As Kaiser has a previous conviction for a felony within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional six years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10:07 p.m. Jan. 12, members of the Juneau County Sherriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department and Elroy Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Academy Street in Elroy.
Officer Brandon Arenz approached the rear door, knocked and announced himself to no response from the residents. The door was unlocked and Arenz entered the residence, where he found a female later identified as Christine Day standing in the bathroom of the residence. Arenz noticed a metal tin containing a white powder residue on the counter of the sink next to Day.
Asked who else was in the residence, Day stated Glen Kaiser was in her bedroom, and the residence was also occupied by her two children and the homeowner. Kaiser was found in Day’s bedroom.
Day was escorted to Arenz’s squad car where she was read her Miranda Rights and agreed to waive them. She admitted to possessing THC and a pipe used to smoke, which could be found in plain view in her bedroom. Day stated she had no other drugs or firearms in the home. Day said she had a single used needle and 20-30 new needles in a “dirty bag.”
During a search of the residence, Arenz located the THC described by Day in her bedroom. Detective Shawn Skiles located a Ruger .22 caliber pistol on a dresser in the bedroom, with a loaded magazine but no round in the chamber.
Next to the firearm a glass jar was found containing $387 in cash. A bag of marijuana was discovered on the dresser.
A box of papers was found on the floor next to the dresser. Inside the papers Skiles observed a glass pipe with burnt residue which smelled of marijuana. In a box Skiles located a plastic bag containing a crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine, a digital scale, two glass vials of Naloxone and other items commonly used for distributing illegal substances.
Mauston Police Chief Mike Zillisch located a plastic bag in the bathroom garbage containing a white crystal substance identified as methamphetamine, and a small metal cup containing the same substance which appeared to have been “cooked” for drawing up in a syringe.
Kaiser, who was detained during the execution of the warrant, agreed to voluntarily speak to Detect Richard Lueneburg of the Mauston Police Department. Kaiser stated he had been staying at the residence for a few weeks, and that he was aware of the firearm. He said it belonged to Day, and though he had also handled the firearm he believed it was non-functioning. Kaiser admitted to using the methamphetamine and said it belonged to both himself and Day.
Kaiser is scheduled for a plea hearing May 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Day signed a $10,000 bond on March 3.
