Two charged for drugs, firearms after execution of Elroy search warrant

Officer Brandon Arenz approached the rear door, knocked and announced himself to no response from the residents. The door was unlocked and Arenz entered the residence, where he found a female later identified as Christine Day standing in the bathroom of the residence. Arenz noticed a metal tin containing a white powder residue on the counter of the sink next to Day.

Asked who else was in the residence, Day stated Glen Kaiser was in her bedroom, and the residence was also occupied by her two children and the homeowner. Kaiser was found in Day’s bedroom.

Day was escorted to Arenz’s squad car where she was read her Miranda Rights and agreed to waive them. She admitted to possessing THC and a pipe used to smoke, which could be found in plain view in her bedroom. Day stated she had no other drugs or firearms in the home. Day said she had a single used needle and 20-30 new needles in a “dirty bag.”

During a search of the residence, Arenz located the THC described by Day in her bedroom. Detective Shawn Skiles located a Ruger .22 caliber pistol on a dresser in the bedroom, with a loaded magazine but no round in the chamber.

Next to the firearm a glass jar was found containing $387 in cash. A bag of marijuana was discovered on the dresser.