Two charged in Dells attempted armed robbery

Two people have been charged with attempted armed robbery following an incident at a Dells motel.

Justin Mathews, 28, and Caitlin Farley, 25, of Oxford, were charged in Columbia County Circuit Court Jan. 4 with felony attempted armed robbery and battery. They face over 20 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin Dells police officers responded to a motel around 3:15 a.m. Oct. 11 following a 911 call of an attempted robbery. Officers spoke with two victims who were shaking and said they were scared. They were staying in a motel room together.

One of the victims told police that they had arrived at the motel in their vehicle after picking up food. As they exited their car, a woman ran up with a six-inch fixed blade kitchen knife over her head saying, “give us everything you have.” The victim told the woman they didn’t have anything to give.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim reported that the woman grabbed her hair with the hand not holding a knife and pulled her to the ground. A man then ran up and punched the other victim, knocking him to the ground. The man and woman then ran into a motel room. The victims called 911, and they saw a black vehicle leave from the area of the room the man and woman went into.