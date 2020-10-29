 Skip to main content
Two charged with escape in Columbia County
Two charged with escape in Columbia County

Two people have been charged with escape in separate cases in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Amanda Montroy, 28, formerly of Packwaukee, was accused of not returning to jail earlier this month, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. She was serving two sentences for escape, resistance and theft. Her Huber sentences, which allows people in custody to work outside of jail, were to end March 9. 

A warrant went out for Montroy's arrest Oct. 26 and she made an initial appearance Oct. 29. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $5,000 cash bond. She remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Montroy faces up to six years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines for the additional charge.

Kirk Curtis, 35, of Portage was charged with escape Oct. 23. He was serving a probation sentence and has previous convictions for felony firearm possession. He was also on $10,000 signature bond through Columbia County while facing charges of felony theft, felony theft attempt and felony taking a vehicle without consent, all with repeater modifications. A warrant was put out for his arrest Oct. 26. 

