Two children injured and one adult dies in single vehicle accident
Two children injured and one adult dies in single vehicle accident

Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TOWN OF HUBBARD – One person died following a vehicle striking a power pole on Highway TW on Sunday evening. Two children also received life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway TW, half a mile north of Highway 33. All three had been transferred to UW Hospital in Madison where the one was pronounced dead. The crash is believed to have occurred sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Horicon Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, DCERT, and two UW Med Flight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

