Two COVID-19 exposure events announced in Juneau County at three bars

The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19, occurring at Pine Cove restaurant on Castle Rock Lake and at Hustle Inn in Hustler and Hidden Inn Bar and Grill in Kendall.

The exposure event at Pine Cove occurred from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The exposure events at Hustle Inn and Hidden Inn occurred on Sept. 13, with no times given for possible exposure. Health officials say these locations are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

The exposure events are the latest in a series of such events, as 11 bars in Juneau, Monroe and Vernon County were the site of an exposure event over Labor Day weekend. Both Hustle Inn and Hidden Inn were part of the exposure event over Labor Day weekend, with exposure events from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 5 for Hustle Inn and from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 6 for Hidden Inn.