Two COVID-19 exposure events announced in Mauston, Camp Douglas

The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19 in Mauston and Camp Douglas bars.
The exposure events occurred at Timmy’s Time Out in Mauston and Oops! Saloon and Grill in Camp Douglas.
Health Department officials are warning those who visited either establishment during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they're experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.
The exposure event at Timmy’s Time Out in Mauston occurred from 4-11:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
The exposure event at Oops! Saloon and Grill in Camp Douglas occurred from 4 p.m. to closing time Nov. 7.
The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these locations are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”
Support Local Journalism
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 1,117 as of Nov. 16, with 333 active cases and 510 recovered cases, 268 people released from isolation, and six deaths, according to county health officials. The county has three active hospitalization patients for COVID-19, according to department statistics.
In addition to the county numbers, the New Lisbon Correctional Institution has 351 active cases amongst inmates as of Nov. 16 with 515 total cases. The prison is undergoing an outbreak that started Aug. 15. The Juneau County Health Department started tracking the prison numbers separately from the county numbers in late October.
Juneau County has recently ended full contact tracing, moving instead to a crisis model as cases in the county have continued to rise and the Health Department “can no longer notify all cases and contacts quickly enough to be effective in slowing the spread in our community.”
The Public Health Nursing Team is still conducting disease investigations with individuals who test positive under the crisis model, but individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to notify their close contacts themselves. Guidelines are available on the Juneau County Emergency Information Page.
Wisconsin is currently under a mask mandate. Under Wisconsin’s mask mandate, everyone age 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public. The mask mandate includes outdoor bars and restaurants and outdoor park structures as spaces where masks are required, but does not apply to people in their private residences. Individuals who violate the mandate can be fined up to $200.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.