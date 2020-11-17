Two COVID-19 exposure events announced in Mauston, Camp Douglas

Cases in Juneau County have increased to 1,117 as of Nov. 16, with 333 active cases and 510 recovered cases, 268 people released from isolation, and six deaths, according to county health officials. The county has three active hospitalization patients for COVID-19, according to department statistics.

In addition to the county numbers, the New Lisbon Correctional Institution has 351 active cases amongst inmates as of Nov. 16 with 515 total cases. The prison is undergoing an outbreak that started Aug. 15. The Juneau County Health Department started tracking the prison numbers separately from the county numbers in late October.

Juneau County has recently ended full contact tracing, moving instead to a crisis model as cases in the county have continued to rise and the Health Department “can no longer notify all cases and contacts quickly enough to be effective in slowing the spread in our community.”

The Public Health Nursing Team is still conducting disease investigations with individuals who test positive under the crisis model, but individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to notify their close contacts themselves. Guidelines are available on the Juneau County Emergency Information Page.