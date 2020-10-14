Two COVID-19 exposure events announced in Mauston, New Lisbon bars

The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19 occurring at bars in Mauston and New Lisbon. One of the exposure events occurred at Heinie’s Tavern in Mauston, and the second occurred at Kelly’s Bar and Grill in New Lisbon.
The exposure event at Heinie’s Tavern occurred from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3. The exposure event at Kelly’s Bar and Grill occurred from 3 p.m. to closing on Monday, Oct. 5. The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these locations are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
These exposures follow several such exposure events in Juneau County and surrounding counties, as cases surge in both the region and throughout Wisconsin. Over Labor Day weekend 11 bars in Juneau, Monroe and Vernon counties were the site of an exposure event, followed by exposures at bars on Castle Rock Lake and in Hustler during the middle of September, and recent exposure events in October at a bar and golf course in Adams County.
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 550 as of Oct. 13, with 107 active cases and 285 recovered cases, 152 people released from isolation, and five deaths, according to county health officials. The county has seven active hospitalization patients for COVID-19, according to department statistics.
Numbers of COVID-19 cases have increased sharply since the start of October. The total number of cases have increased by 159 since Oct. 1, and two additional people have died in the county over the past two weeks. With 107 currently active positive cases in Juneau County, the active cases make up nearly 20% of the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic.
As cases have continued to rise Gov. Tony Evers has instituted a statewide mask mandate. The mask mandate was upheld by a St. Croix County judge on Oct. 12 following a legal challenge from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group.
Under the mask mandate everyone age 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public. The mask mandate includes outdoor bars and restaurants and outdoor park structures as spaces where masks are required, but does not apply to people in their private residences. Individuals who violate the mandate can be fined up to $200.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
