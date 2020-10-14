Two COVID-19 exposure events announced in Mauston, New Lisbon bars

The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19 occurring at bars in Mauston and New Lisbon. One of the exposure events occurred at Heinie’s Tavern in Mauston, and the second occurred at Kelly’s Bar and Grill in New Lisbon.

The exposure event at Heinie’s Tavern occurred from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3. The exposure event at Kelly’s Bar and Grill occurred from 3 p.m. to closing on Monday, Oct. 5. The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these locations are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

These exposures follow several such exposure events in Juneau County and surrounding counties, as cases surge in both the region and throughout Wisconsin. Over Labor Day weekend 11 bars in Juneau, Monroe and Vernon counties were the site of an exposure event, followed by exposures at bars on Castle Rock Lake and in Hustler during the middle of September, and recent exposure events in October at a bar and golf course in Adams County.

