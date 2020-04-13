Two dead in Necedah crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A one vehicle crash in Necedah resulted in the death of two people on April 11.

According to a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received notice at about 11:49 p.m. April 11 of a one vehicle crash on Highway 80 south of 25th Street in Necedah.

Two people were pronounced dead at the crash scene. Oleson said the incident remains under investigation, and no names are being released until the families of the deceased can be notified.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Camp Douglas Ambulance, the Necedah Fire Department, the Necedah Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Mauston Police Department, the Mauston Area Ambulance Association and the Juneau County Coroner’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

