You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two dead in Necedah crash
0 comments
alert top story

Two dead in Necedah crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

A one vehicle crash in Necedah resulted in the death of two people on April 11.

According to a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received notice at about 11:49 p.m. April 11 of a one vehicle crash on Highway 80 south of 25th Street in Necedah.

Two people were pronounced dead at the crash scene. Oleson said the incident remains under investigation, and no names are being released until the families of the deceased can be notified.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Camp Douglas Ambulance, the Necedah Fire Department, the Necedah Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Mauston Police Department, the Mauston Area Ambulance Association and the Juneau County Coroner’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News