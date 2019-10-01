Looking for a tranquil way to spend some time while also learning about the Bible? The Dells Delton United Methodist and Holy Cross Epicopal churches’ new Bible Trail is worth a look.
Though still a work in progress, according to trail architect Dave Nelson, the quarter-mile trail on the church property is now open to the public. The trail shows off 67 Bible verses dotted along the path on wooden plaques, with several small architectural representations of important moments in the Bible along the route as well. According to Nelson, the trail has been in the works for years now.
“It was first brought up to the corporation board by me during 2016, that’s all I really remember for sure,” Nelson said. “Then in late 2017, I did up the plans for it, I mowed the path and I put little wood chips down.”
According to Nelson, his inspiration for the path was the New Holy Land exhibit in Eureka Springs, Ark. While New Holy Land is an elaborate monument to Christianity, Nelson wanted to create a more sedate experience for those who want to take in the Bible in nature.
In an information packet Nelson distributed, he thought a smaller Biblical attraction in a tourist-focused area like the Dells could offer a path to spreading Christian dogma to more people who might be interested.
“The inspiration came to me that we could develop a biblical path that although would be nowhere near as large or elaborate as the New Holy Land, could serve to make the word available to more in this tourist attraction town,” Nelson said in the packet.
As it stands, the Bible Trail has as much land as it will ever have, but the landscaping and attractions of the trail are not yet complete. Nelson said that the improvements to the trail will be ongoing, including adding more detail to the various symbolic representations of Bible verses and putting in benches so people who need a rest can take a moment.
The New Testament portion is substantially longer than the Old Testament, and all of the monuments along the path are dedicated to New Testament events, such as a recreation of the whip Jesus was flogged with and a symbolic representation of the famed Last Supper. Nelson plans to add more detail to these as time goes on.
