Two die in Marquette County motorcycle crash

Two people died Sunday after it was reported that the motorcycle they were riding went off the road in Marquette County Sunday at 8:42 a.m.

According to a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle was traveling west on Gate Drive west of County Highway CX in the town of Douglas when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and entered the ditch overturning.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette County EMS, Endeavor Fire Department, Briggsville Fire Department, and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office.