 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two die in Oakdale semi crash
0 comments
alert top story

Two die in Oakdale semi crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people died in a semi crash near Oakdale after one of the semi-trucks involved in the crash rolled over.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 3:18 a.m. May 25 on Interstate 90 eastbound near Oakdale and just past the Juneau County line, a semi collided with another semi. One of the trucks rolled over in the crash, blocking several lanes of traffic during rescue efforts. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of one of the semis was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second driver was trapped in the crash with life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a hospital in La Crosse via Medflight, where he died of his injuries.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 heading into Juneau County were closed for several hours in the early morning.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and names of the deceased have not yet been released. The drivers were identified as a 57-year-old man from Princeton, Illinois, and a 39-year-old man from Bradley, Illinois.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Fire and Rescue and Medflight assisted at the scene.

Generic file photo cops web only
iStock

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News