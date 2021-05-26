Two die in Oakdale semi crash

Two people died in a semi crash near Oakdale after one of the semi-trucks involved in the crash rolled over.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 3:18 a.m. May 25 on Interstate 90 eastbound near Oakdale and just past the Juneau County line, a semi collided with another semi. One of the trucks rolled over in the crash, blocking several lanes of traffic during rescue efforts.

The driver of one of the semis was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second driver was trapped in the crash with life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a hospital in La Crosse via Medflight, where he died of his injuries.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 heading into Juneau County were closed for several hours in the early morning.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and names of the deceased have not yet been released. The drivers were identified as a 57-year-old man from Princeton, Illinois, and a 39-year-old man from Bradley, Illinois.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Fire and Rescue and Medflight assisted at the scene.

