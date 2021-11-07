 Skip to main content
Two dozen fire departments respond to marsh fire near Mud Lake
Two dozen fire departments respond to marsh fire near Mud Lake

Dodge County area fire departments battle marsh fire

Smoke blows over the marsh Saturday following a fire near Mud Lake. 

 KEN SCHIMMEL/Contributed

Two dozen fire departments from the Dodge County area responded to the marsh fire that occurred at the north end of Mud Lake, near Walton Road, on Saturday afternoon.

A barn fire was reported at Abendroth Hatchery Friday in the town of Portland, Wisconsin. Fire trucks rushed to the scene. Video by: Benjamin Zambo

According to a press release from Dodge County Emergency Management Amy Haase, a call came into the Dodge County Central Dispatch at 2:39 p.m. for the marsh fire. Due to a simultaneous call in Watertown, Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell (CLR) fire department was mutual aided to the call.

Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters on the scene requested mutual aid from approximately 24 departments from the Dodge County area, with an additional request to the Wisconsin State Drone Network for air assets.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, the fire was under control, but drones were flying the area to make sure there were no longer hot spots that might reignite. There were no homes or structures damaged.

Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell were assisted by the following departments: Brownsville, Burnett, Columbus, Deerfield, Fall River, Fox Lake, Hartford, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Juneau Fire & EMS, Kekoskee, Knowles, Lebanon, Lake Mills EMS, Marshall, Neosho, Randolph, Theresa, Watertown Fire & EMS, Waterloo, Western Lakes, in addition to the support from Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Dodge County Central Dispatch, Dodge County Emergency Management, DCERT, Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin Drone Network.

