Two dozen fire departments respond to marsh fire near Mud Lake

Two dozen fire departments from the Dodge County area responded to the marsh fire that occurred at the north end of Mud Lake, near Walton Road, on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Dodge County Emergency Management Amy Haase, a call came into the Dodge County Central Dispatch at 2:39 p.m. for the marsh fire. Due to a simultaneous call in Watertown, Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell (CLR) fire department was mutual aided to the call.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters on the scene requested mutual aid from approximately 24 departments from the Dodge County area, with an additional request to the Wisconsin State Drone Network for air assets.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, the fire was under control, but drones were flying the area to make sure there were no longer hot spots that might reignite. There were no homes or structures damaged.