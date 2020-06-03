Two dozen turn out for Black Lives Matter demonstration in Beaver Dam

Sky Rollins of Beaver Dam was one of the first to show up.

"We deserve to not go out and constantly think about being killed or antagonized by the police," she said. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd cried out, saying he couldn't breathe, before falling limp, has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

News broke during the demonstration that the other three officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Rollins said she was there because all the officers surrounded George Floyd and none of them did a thing to help.

"All lives are not going to matter until black lives matter," she said.

Protests have erupted in all 50 states that have often turned into looting, arson and vandalism. In Madison, hundreds of people joined marches and peaceful protests led by black youth while, at night, some people broke into stores up and down State Street, destroying windows and stealing items while damaging property. Officers donning riot gear used pepper spray and tear gas to split up protesters around downtown after curfew. Beaver Dam's protest stuck to a roadside demostration with signs.