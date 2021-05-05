 Skip to main content
Two face drug charges following Oakwood Estates house fire
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

Two people were charged with several drug offenses Wednesday following a porch fire in the town of Lewiston.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office and the Portage Fire Department were dispatched to Oakwood Estates outside Portage for a report of a porch fire on Saturday.

Responders arriving on the scene observed a vehicle in the driveway, children's toys near the residence and the porch engulfed in flames. When the fire was knocked out, a deputy attempted to make contact with residents, but did not receive an answer. The deputy forced entry to ensure safety of occupants, the release says, and encountered smoke from the fire inside. The deputy did not see any occupants.

The deputy also saw items associated with drug use and drug manufacturing inside and later obtained a search warrant to search the residence. Numerous items associated with the use and manufacturing of drugs were found.

On Sunday, deputies located the home's residents and took them into custody.

Patrick Adler, 34, and Kate Hardyns, 28, were taken into custody. Several children were also found to be living in the home.

Adler and Hardyns made initial appearances in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday. They were charged six felonies: manufacturing THC (200 grams or less), manufacturing psilocin (100 grams or less), possessing THC, possessing psilocin, possession methamphetamine precursors and maintaining a drug trafficking place. They were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $5,000 signature bond for both of them with standard conditions. They have since been released of their own recognizance. Pre-trial conferences are set for June. The sheriff's office also referred charges for child neglect.

Patrick Adler

Adler

 Columbia County Sheriff's Office, CONTRIBUTED
Kate Hardyns

Hardyns

 Columbia County Sheriff's Office, CONTRIBUTED

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

