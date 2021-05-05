Two face drug charges following Oakwood Estates house fire

Two people were charged with several drug offenses Wednesday following a porch fire in the town of Lewiston.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office and the Portage Fire Department were dispatched to Oakwood Estates outside Portage for a report of a porch fire on Saturday.

Responders arriving on the scene observed a vehicle in the driveway, children's toys near the residence and the porch engulfed in flames. When the fire was knocked out, a deputy attempted to make contact with residents, but did not receive an answer. The deputy forced entry to ensure safety of occupants, the release says, and encountered smoke from the fire inside. The deputy did not see any occupants.

The deputy also saw items associated with drug use and drug manufacturing inside and later obtained a search warrant to search the residence. Numerous items associated with the use and manufacturing of drugs were found.

On Sunday, deputies located the home's residents and took them into custody.

Patrick Adler, 34, and Kate Hardyns, 28, were taken into custody. Several children were also found to be living in the home.