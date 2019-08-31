TOWN OF HERMAN – Two people from Beaver Dam were taken by UW Med-Flight to UW Hospital in Madison after the motorcycle they were riding blew a tire and crashed on Saturday at 3 p.m.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway 33, west of Highway AY. The highway was shut down for almost two hours as emergency workers worked at the scene.
According to the press release, crash investigation on scene shows the motorcycle occupied by two was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 when the rear tire of the motorcycle blew, causing the driver to lose control and both occupants to be ejected. The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old Beaver Dam man, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was flown via UW Med-Flight helicopter to the UW Madison Hospital. The passenger, a 46-year-old Beaver Dam woman, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious life threatening injuries. She was also flown via a second UW Med-Flight helicopter to the UW Madison Hospital.
Drugs and Alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. Names are not being released at this time.
Assisting on scene was the Iron Ridge Fire/1st Responders, Allenton Fire/EMS, West Bend Paramedics, Beaver Dam Paramedics and two UW Med-Flight Helicopters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)