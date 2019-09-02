Beaver Dam pair taken via Med Flight after motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 33
Two people from Beaver Dam were taken by UW Med Flight to University Hospital in Madison after the motorcycle they were riding blew a tire and crashed on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the town of Herman.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway 33, west of Highway AY. The highway was shut down for almost 2 hours as emergency workers worked at the scene.
According to the press release, crash investigation on scene shows the motorcycle occupied by two was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 when the rear tire of the motorcycle blew, causing the driver to lose control and both occupants to be ejected.
The passenger, a 46-year-old Beaver Dam woman who was not wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening-injuries. She was flown via Med Flight to University Hospital. The driver, a 58-year-old Beaver Dam man, was also not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was also flown to University Hospital via a second Med Flight helicopter.
Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Names are not being released at this time.
Assisting on scene was the Iron Ridge Fire/1st Responders, Allenton Fire/EMS, West Bend Paramedics and Beaver Dam Paramedics.
Waupun Fire Department responds to shop fireWAUPUN — The Waupun Fire Department responded to a smoke-filled building shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.
The building is a multi-tenant commercial building owned by Samsyl Properties, Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa said in a press release. Upon arrival, crews searched the building and discovered a smoldering fire on a work bench in one of the businesses, which is being leased by Home Contractors. Crews used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and then set up ventilation fans to evacuate the smoke that was in the building.
Damage was limited to the work bench in a shop area.
The cause of the fire is believed to be spontaneous combustion of a stain rag left on the work bench, Demaa said.
“The Waupun Fire Department would like to remind folks that any time you are disposing of stain-soaked rags, please put them in a non-combustible metal container with a metal lid,” DeMaa said in the press release.
Agencies assisting include fire departments from Alto, Brandon/Fairwater, Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac County RIT Team 4, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Lifestar Ambulance.
Marina boat fire
viewed as suspicious
Authorities are investigating a suspicious boat fire that occurred on Friday night at Beaver Dam Bay Marina, W9376 Highway G.
According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Department Deputy Chief Matthew Christian, the fire department responded to a fully involved boat fire around 10:50 p.m. on Friday. The boat was a 30-foot Wellcraft Scarab. Firefighters remained on the scene until 11 p.m. after the fire was extinguished.
The fire is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)