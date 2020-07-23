Two injured in Hustisford rollover crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a one-vehicle rollover crash Thursday in the town of Hustisford.

Dodge County Central Communications received a report of an accident on Elmwood Road near Longview Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the initial investigation shows that a Honda Pilot was being driven westbound on Elmwood Road by a 20-year-old Neosho woman. A 20-year-old Brookfield man was in the front passenger seat.

The driver lost control of the vehicle swerving for a deer and entered the ditch on the north side of the road, causing the vehicle to flip. The passenger was ejected.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Aurora Summit hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit hospital.

Speed and not wearing a seatbelt are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, which is being investigated by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family.

Assisting on scene were Hustisford Fire/EMS, Mayville EMS, Watertown Fire/Paramedics, Flight for Life, Wisconsin State Patrol and DCERT.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.