Authorities say two people were injured Tuesday after a collision involving a pickup truck and a school bus.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a press release that his office received the report at 3:17 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway B in the town of Lowville.
An initial investigation revealed a school bus was traveling north on Highway 22 and was turning left when it struck a Ford pickup truck traveling south on Highway 22.
Brandner said the school bus did not yield the right of way to the pickup. The truck hit the right half of the bus’s front bumper.
Authorities cited the school bus driver for failure to yield while making a left turn.
The male bus driver did not claim injuries, and neither did his two student passengers.
Both women inside the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by Rio EMS.
Brandner said all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. He said the names of all people involved are not yet available for release.
The intersection was closed briefly during the initial investigation.
A follow-up investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Rio Fire Department, Rio EMS, Bill’s Towing and Blystone Towing assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.
