Two Juneau County residences struck with gunfire, residents 'nearly struck'

Residents inside two homes in Necedah and Armenia were “nearly struck” with gunfire after the two residences were shot at in what law enforcement are calling random shootings.

According to a press release from Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau County Communications Center received a call at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 23 about a residence damaged by gunfire.

After responding to the scene of the first call, a second call came in at 12:47 a.m. for another residence damaged by gunfire. The residences struck by gunfire are in the town of Armenia and the town of Necedah.

“Both residences were occupied. The subjects inside the residences were nearly struck,” Oleson said. “At this time, the Sheriff’s Office believes these shootings are random.”

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-9414.

